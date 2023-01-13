Eastern Conference Recaps, Jan. 12: The Cleveland Cavaliers Defeat Portland Trail Blazers Despite Damian Lillard's 50 Points

Lillard had his first 50-point game since March 16, 2021

The Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 119-113 despite a big night from Damian Lillard.

Lillard scored a season-high 50 points but it wasn't enough. Donovan Mitchell led the Cavaliers with 26 points while Jarrett Allen had 24 points and ten rebounds.

"It was a game we deserved to win. We just came up short," Lillard said.

OTHER NOTES:

-Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 37 points to help the Oklahoma City Thunder defeat the Philadelphia 76ers 133-114. Josh Giddey recorded 20 points while Tre Mann led all reserves with 14. Joel Embiid led the 76ers with 30 points and 10 rebounds, giving him his third straight game with 30 or more points. James Harden recorded 24 points and 15 assists.

-The Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics were missing two of their stars. The Celtics were without Jaylen Brown due to an abductor injury while the Nets missed Kevin Durant because of a knee injury. But Jayson Tatum recorded 20 points and 11 rebounds to give the Celtics a 109-98 win. Five other Celtics scored double-digit points, including Malcolm Brogdon and Luke Kornet off the bench.

“You want to play the best team and the way they play, they’re very together defensively and offensively,” Ben Simmons, who had nine rebounds and 13 assists, said. “They have some great individuals, but when you put it together they play team basketball.”

Kyrie Irving led the Nets with 24 points while T.J. Warren had 20 off the bench.

-Pascal Siakam scored 35 points to help the Toronto Raptors beat the Charlotte Hornets 124-114. It was his seventh time this season he scored 30 or more points. LaMelo Ball led the Hornets with 32 points while Terry Rozier had 21.

