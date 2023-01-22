Eastern Conference Recaps, Jan. 21: Rui Hachimura Scores 30 In Washington Wizards Victory Against Orlando Magic

Rui Hachimura tied his career-high with 30 points in the Washington Wizards' 138-118 victory against the Orlando Magic. It was his second 30-point game this season and fourth of his career. Kyle Kuzma had 25 points and 10 rebounds, his 11th double-double this season. Markelle Fultz led the Magic with 23 points while Franz Wagner had 20.

NEXT WIZARDS GAME AGAINST THE HEAT: Apr. 7 in Washington

NEXT MAGIC GAME AGAINST THE HEAT: Jan. 27 at Miami

OTHER NOTES:

-Evan Mobley scored a career-high 38 points to help the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Milwaukee Bucks 114-102. It was his second 30-point game of his career, the first one on Mar. 14, 2022. Darius Garland had 21 points and 10 rebounds while Cedi Osman led the bench with 13 points. Jrue Holiday led the Bucks with 28 points and 10 assists, his 11th double-double this season. Bobby Portis had 23 points and 11 rebounds while Pat Connaughton had 15 points.

NEXT CAVALIERS GAME AGAINST THE HEAT: Jan. 31 in Cleveland

NEXT BUCKS GAME AGAINST THE HEAT: Feb. 4 in Milwaukee

-Terry Rozier scored 34 points to lead the Charlotte Hornets to a 122-118 victory against the Atlanta Hawks. It was his third 30-point game this season. Mason Plumlee had 25 and 11 rebounds, his 18th double-double this season. Dejounte Murray had 26 points for the Hawks while Trae Young had 25 points and 12 assists.

NEXT HORNETS GAME AGAINST THE HEAT: Jan. 29 in Charlotte

NEXT HAWKS GAME AGAINST THE HEAT: Mar. 4 at Miami

-Jaylen Brown scored 27 points to give the Boston Celtics a 106-104 victory over the Toronto Raptors, extending their winning streak to nine games. Brown was the only Celtics starter to finish with double-digit points while Grant Williams led the all reserves with 25. Pascal Siakam scored 29 points for the Raptors while Gary Trent had 22.

NEXT CELTICS GAME AGAINST THE HEAT: Jan. 24 at Miami

NEXT RAPTORS GAME AGAINST THE HEAT: Mar. 28 in Toronto

-Josh Okogie scored 24 off the bench to lead the Phoenix Suns to a 112-107 win against the Indiana Pacers. Mikal Bridges had 22 points while Damion Lee had 16. Rookie Bennedict Mathurin led the Pacers with 23 points while Buddy Hield had 22. T.J. McConnell had 18 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists, his third career triple-double.

NEXT PACERS GAME AGAINST THE HEAT: Feb. 8 at Miami

-With James Harden and Joel Embiid out, Tyrese Maxey scored 32 points to help the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Sacramento Kings 129-127. It was the fifth time this season he scored 30 or more points. De’Aaron Fox led the Kings with 31 points while Harrison Barnes had 27.

NEXT 76ERS GAME AGAINST THE HEAT: Feb. 27 in Philadelphia

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Takeaways from the Heat's loss against Mavericks. CLICK HERE

How Miami Heat Twitter reacted to loss against Mavericks. CLICK HERE

Kyle Lowry endorses Bam Adebayo for All-Star Game. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

If you wanna bet on any games at @PrizePicks or PrizePicks.com, use our link and code. They will match your first bet for up to $100. Here's the code: PR-R1YOFY6

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson. You can also check out his personal blog https://allball30.wordpress.com