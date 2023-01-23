Eastern Conference Recaps, Jan. 23: Fred VanVleet Scores 28 To Lead Toronto Raptors Past Knicks

Fred VanVleet scored 28 points to lead the Toronto Raptors to a 125-116 victory against the New York Knicks. Both Pascal Siakam and Gary Trent had 24 points while Scottie Barnes had 19. RJ Barrett led the Knicks with 30 points and Julius Randle had 23 points and 19 rebounds, his 29th double-double this season.

-Kyrie Irving scored 38 points in the Brooklyn Nets' 120-116 victory over the Golden State Warriors. It was his third straight game with 30 or more points. Nic Claxton had 24 points and 15 rebounds and Royce O’Neale had 16 points.

“You give a team like that some life, they're really good,” Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said.

Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 26 points while Jonathan Kuminga led all reserves with 20.

