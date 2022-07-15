Enes Freedom Takes LeBron James To Task Over Brittney Griner Comments

Enes Freedom used a blazing tweet to express his disappointment in LeBron James' comments regarding the WNBA star Brittney Griner situation in Russia.

Griner, who is detained in Russia on drug charges, received James' support last week when he spoke on his television show, "The Shop." James stated Griner has been held in Russia for “over 110 days” and even questioned “How could she feel like America has her back? I would be feeling like, ‘Do I even want to go back to America?’”

James later on went on Twitter to clarify his comments, saying he “wasn’t knocking our beautiful country”.

Turkey native Freedom, who has been critical of Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, attacked James by saying he was “taking his freedom for granted”.

“You call it a step back, we call this a walk back,” Freedom wrote on Twitter. “You are free to leave buddy or you can even volunteer for an exchange for her. Some people literally have NO idea what it is like to live in a dictatorship. Keep taking your freedom for granted.”

Freedom has had his fair share of issues with James in the past both on and off the court. The two players got into it during a Cleveland Cavaliers-New York Knicks game in the 2017-2018 season to a point where they had to be separated. Last November, Freedom offered to “educate” James on human rights violations in China. He also was critical of James and Nike for not speaking up about the subject.

Freedom, now a free agent, played 35 games last season with the Boston Celtics. He averaged three points, four rebounds, 0.2 assists, 0.1 steals, and 0.4 blocks before being waived.

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson