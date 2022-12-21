Erik Spoelstra Excited About Dwyane Wade's Soon-To-Be Hall Of Fame Enshrinement

Wade is expected to be selected for the Basketball Hall of Fame next summer

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra may be more excited about the moment than Dwyane Wade.

Wade will likely be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame next summer. No one perhaps is more eager for the event than Spoelstra, who spent most of his coaching career with Wade in Miami.

"I can't wait for it because we all know how Dwyane is," Spoelstra said. "He's going to throw a party that's going to be one for the ages. I've only been to the Hall of Fame twice, for [team president Pat Riley's] party, which was unbelievable ... [Chris Bosh's] was incredible and it was cool just to get the whole gang back together. I think this will take it to a whole another level."

Spoelstra said there is no way he will the enshrinement.

"I know I do have some summer engagements but I ain't missing it," Spoelstra said. "I'll fly back from wherever I have to fly back to for that weekend."

