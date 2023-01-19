ESPN Host Disagrees With Stan Van Gundy's Notion That Stephen Curry Is Best Player In Last 10 Years Ahead of LeBron James

First Take host Chris Russo says LeBron is the top player in the last decade

Earlier this week, ESPN analyst Jeff Van Gundy joined the Zach Lowe podcast and mentioned Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry might be the best player in the last decade instead of LeBron James.

“You could make a strong case he's been the most valuable player in the league over the past decade," Van Gundy said.

In the last 10 years, James has won a championship and MVP award with the Miami Heat before winning a championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers.

On Thursday, ESPN’s First Take host Chris “Mad Dog” Russo gave his take on the subject.

“How in the world could I sit there and say that Curry, in the last 10 years, is the best player in the league?,” Russo asked. “When they played against each other in a fair fight, Curry lost a three games to one lead. Did not play well, did not shoot well in Game 7, his team had no juice. Irving outplayed him, Kyrie Irving outplayed him. And LeBron blocking shots on that layup by (Andre) Iguodala. I can’t go there. Plus LeBron beats you in so many other ways.”

Both are the centerpiece for teams to build around but Russo said he would pick James

“But from a pure standpoint,” Russo said, “if I was picking a team in their prime to build a team around, just overall, would I pick Curry or LeBron, I gotta pick LeBron.”

