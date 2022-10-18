Skip to main content

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith Has The Brooklyn Nets Coming Out Of Eastern Conference

Despite the Miami Heat earning last year's No. 1 seed, the analyst picks the Nets versus Golden State Warriors in NBA Finals

The Miami Heat won more games than any other Eastern Conference team last year and were just one victory from the NBA Finals. 

Still, not many pundits are giving the Heat a chance at the championship this year. ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith recently suggested the Brooklyn Nets would overtake the Heat as the best in the East. 

He picked the Golden State Warriors to win the title by defeating the Nets in the Finals. 

"[The Golden State Warriors] are going to repeat as the NBA champions, but in order to do it: They will beat the Brooklyn Nets," Smith said. 

The Nets are led by guard Kyrie Irving and forward Kevin Durant, who are arguably among the top duos in the NBA. Last year they struggled while Durant was recovering from injury and Irving missed games due to the league's health and safety protocols. 

The Heat open the season Wednesday against the Chicago Bulls at FTX Arena. 

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Erik Spoelstra explains the reason for starting Tyler Herro. CLICK HERE

What Erik Spoelstra likes about Caleb Martin as a starter. CLICK HERE

Heat sign Dru Smith to two-way contract. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

Shandel Richardson is the Miami Heat writer for Inside The Heat. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. 

In This Article (2)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets

USATSI_18305297_168389536_lowres
News

The Miami Heat Among The Top 10 In NBA.Com Debut Power Rankings

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_17983877_168389536_lowres (1)
News

Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Explains The Importance Of Udonis Haslem

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_19222056_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo On Twitter Most-Hated List

By Cory Nelson
USATSI_19212587_168389536_lowres
News

The Miami Heat Are The Same Yet Different This Season

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_19212052_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat’s Kyle Lowry Makes An Appearance at Dolphins Game

By Jayden Armant
USATSI_9950575_168389536_lowres
News

Former Miami Heat Player Still Has Feelings For His Ex Khloe Kardashian?

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_19172626_168389536_lowres
News

Patrick Beverley Sounds Off About When He Was Cut From The Miami Heat In 2010

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_19233902_168389536_lowres
News

Shaquille O'Neal Thinks Tyler Herro Extension Was Catalyst In Draymond Green-Jordan Poole Fight

By Shandel Richardson