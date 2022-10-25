Former Miami Heat Draft Pick Precious Achiuwa Shines In Victory Against Old Team

When the Miami Heat drafted Precious Achiuwa in 2020, they thought he would become one of the cornerstones of the franchise.

It never happened because he was part of the Kyle Lowry trade from the Toronto Raptors. Since, Achiuwa has developed into a solid player.

On Monday, he had 10 points and 22 rebounds in the Raptors' victory against the Heat.

"It always feels good to beat them," Achiuwa told Sportsnet Canada. "It's a great feeling for me, just coming out getting a win. I 'm down to this beat this team any day. That excites me better than anything."

Here's what Raptors coach Nick Nurse had to say about Achiuwa's development:

“He’s got an offensive game," Nurse said. "He’ll shoot. He’ll get some drives and things like that. I’m probably more concerned with him getting up and down the floor both ways faster, getting on the glass a lot harder, keeping people off the glass a lot harder, and being more of an all-around player. We really need him to be an integral cog in our defensive and rebounding kind of machine. His scoring is great, and we also need that.”

