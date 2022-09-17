Former Miami Heat Player James Johnson Signs With Indiana Pacers

There were recent rumors that the Indiana Pacers were interested in signing 35-year-old veteran James Johnson. On Friday, it was made official.

Throughout his career, Johnson has played for the Chicago Bulls, Toronto Raptors, Brooklyn Nets, Sacramento Kings, Memphis Grizzlies, Dallas Mavericks, New Orleans Pelicans, Minnesota Timberwolves and the Miami Heat.

With Johnson inking a deal with the Pacers, the Heat miss out on yet another opportunity to add a player to fulfill the power forward spot P.J. Tucker left open when he joined the Philadelphia 76ers.

Adding Johnson to the roster would have been ideal for the Heat, considering he played for them from 2017 to 2020. During the tenure in Miami, he played arguably his best basketball, averaging 10 points.

Although he isn’t a great 3-point shooter, adding Johnson to the Heat’s current roster would have gave them a reliable scoring option coming off the bench.

The Heat are lacking depth at power forward after losing P.J. Tucker to the Philadelphia 76ers during free agency. The Heat will enter training camp with Caleb Martin as the starter at power forward.

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson