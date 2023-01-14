Gabe Vincent's 27 Points Leads Miami Heat Past Milwaukee Bucks

Miami Heat backup guard Gabe Vincent has proven before he can fill in for starter Kyle Lowry.

With Lowry out of the lineup again, Vincent scored 21 of his 27 points in the first half to lead the Heat to a 111-95 victory against the Milwaukee Bucks Saturday. It was their second win in three days over the Bucks, who played without All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo in both games.

Vincent and Victor Oladipo picked up the slack for center Bam Adebayo and forward Jimmy Butler, who impacted the game in other ways than scoring. Oladipo had 20 points off the bench. Adebayo, who struggled early, recovered to finish with 20 points and 13 rebounds. Butler had 16 points on 7 of 14 shooting.

The Heat needed the extra contributions because starters Tyler Herro (Achilles), Caleb Martin (quad) and Kyle Lowry were sidelined for the Heat because of injuries.

