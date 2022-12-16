Getting Above .500 Next Goal For Miami Heat

The Heat haven't had a winning record all season

The Miami Heat lost their season-opening game against the Chicago Bulls.

Since, they have fought to get above the .500 mark. They have their first opportunity against Saturday against the San Antonio Spurs at 5 p.m., in Mexico City.

"I think we can get a game above .500 and go home for a week, two before we go out West," guard Tyler Herro said. "I think that will be big for us."

The Heat are riding a three-game winning streak after wins against the Indiana Pacers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets. A win Saturday puts them at 16-15 heading into next week's four-game homestand that ends with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers Dec. 28.

"This whole trip was important for us when we started a week ago," Herro said. "We wanted to come out on this trip and take care of business."

Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.



