Getting Above .500 Next Goal For Miami Heat
The Miami Heat lost their season-opening game against the Chicago Bulls.
Since, they have fought to get above the .500 mark. They have their first opportunity against Saturday against the San Antonio Spurs at 5 p.m., in Mexico City.
"I think we can get a game above .500 and go home for a week, two before we go out West," guard Tyler Herro said. "I think that will be big for us."
The Heat are riding a three-game winning streak after wins against the Indiana Pacers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets. A win Saturday puts them at 16-15 heading into next week's four-game homestand that ends with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers Dec. 28.
"This whole trip was important for us when we started a week ago," Herro said. "We wanted to come out on this trip and take care of business."
MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES
How Miami Heat Twitter reacted to Rockets' victory. CLICK HERE
Tyler Herro leads the Heat past the Houston Rockets. CLICK HERE
Orlando Robinson makes instant impact after G League call up. CLICK HERE
For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE
If you wanna bet on any games at @PrizePicks or PrizePicks.com, use our link and code. They will match your first bet for up to $100. Here's the code: PR-R1YOFY6
Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.
TWITTER: @ShandelRich
Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here
Subscribe to our YouTube channel here
For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com