Goran Dragic Explains What It's Like To Be Teammates With Jimmy Butler

Dragic and Butler played together one season with the Miami Heat

When they were teammates with the Miami Heat, Jimmy Butler and Goran Dragic quickly built a strong relationship.

They teamed for the 2019-20 season, helping lead the Heat to the NBA Finals. They lost in six games to the Los Angeles Lakers, but it was one of the most memorable experiences of their careers.

Dragic was traded to the Toronto Raptors in the Kyle Lowry deal in the summer of 2020. Still, Dragic has always been grateful for the time he played with Butler.

He spoke of their relationship before the Heat faced Dragic and the Chicago Bulls Tuesday.

“I loved having him as a teammate because with Jimmy, you know where you stand right away," Dragic said. "If you’re willing to sacrifice for the team, he’ll have your back 100% because that’s how he plays. If you don’t sacrifice, he’s going to have a problem with you.’’

