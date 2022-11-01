Has The Miami Heat's Championship Window Closed?

Miami Heat team president Pat Riley has drawn mostly praise for his impact on the organization.

He coached them to a title in 2006 and later helped win two more championships as an executive in 2012 and 2013. While Riley may be considered untouchable to most, a recent article on the website Deadspin.com said Riley "has lost his touch."

"Despite a hard-earned Finals run in the 2020 Bubble, the Heat and Riley are no longer the threat they used to be," the article read. "And like any form of toxic masculinity, it will take an intervention for Miami and Riley to come to terms with their current situation."

The article explained how bloated contracts and relying too much on developmental talent has hurt the Heat.

"At 77 years old, Riley doesn’t have much time to build another contender out of this roster," the article said. "No one will argue with Riley’s legacy — he is a Hall of Famer after all — when it’s all said and done. But the adage goes, “you’re only as good as your last performance.” Even Mamet’s brand of brass balled arrogance fazed out of Hollywood, and Riley’s Heat are beginning to age from an $80,000 BMW into a Hyundai."

