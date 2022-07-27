Heat Still Trying To Remain Active In Kevin Durant Trade Talks

Although Kevin Durant has somewhat distanced himself away from the Miami Heat trade talks, they are still in the conversation.

But it has been made clear the Heat would have to give up center Bam Adebayo to gain Durant.

According to Barry Jackson and Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald, sources have told them the Heat are “disinclined” to part ways with Adebayo. If the Heat ended up giving away Adebayo, it would leave a hole at center.

Last year Adebayo averaged 19 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, one steal, and a block. He made the NBA All-Defensive Second Team and was in the conversation for the Defensive Player of the Year award, won by Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart.

Another reason the possibility of Adebayo being traded is small is due to the Designated Rookie Extension rule. The rule makes it impossible for the Heat to trade Adebayo away unless point guard Ben Simmons is also traded.

On Tuesday, it was reported rival executives are doubtful about wanting to trade for Durant due to the high asking price. As for the Heat, they can trade away two unprotected first-round draft picks.

Durant’s talents would help the Heat but losing Adebayo leaves the roster unbalanced.

