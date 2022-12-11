How Do the Miami Heat Stack Up Against Last Year’s Conference Finalists?

Miami may be the worst team out of last year’s Final Four.

On Saturday, the Boston Celtics lost to the Golden State Warriors in a rematch of last year's NBA Finals.

The Miami Heat were one shot from replacing the Celtics in the series but it seems like years ago because of how this season is playing out. The Heat are looking like the least likely of last year's conference finalists to replicate their success.

At 12-15, the Heat have battled inconsistencies all season. They lost to the worst teams in the Eastern and Western Conference _ Detroit Pistons and San Antonio Spurs _ in the same week.

"We think we're really good, which we are," Heat forward Jimmy Butler said. "But I think we got to go out and prove it more, be together every single possession on both sides of the floor and start figuring this thing out and get some dubs. I'm tired of answering these same questions, being up here honestly."

The Celtics are surging despite the loss to the defending champion Warriors. They have the best record and duo (Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown) in the league. Some have said their smoothly-running offense is among the best in NBA history.

The Warriors are making their way back to full strength, especially with Klay Thompson playing like he did when he was an All-Star. He had 34 points against the Celtics Saturday. The Warriors are also 2-2 this season against the Celtics, Heat and Dallas Mavericks.

The Mavericks are 13-13 after a two-game losing skid but still have a shot at making the playoffs long as Luka Doncic is on the roster. He's playing at an MVP-level and first-year Mavs forward Christian Wood is getting better acclimated in his new surroundings.

Which brings us to the Heat.

Some fans and analysts, including TNT's Charles Barkley, feel their window has passed and it may be time for a rebuild. The Heat have two separate three-game win streaks only to fall back into the same bad habits.

Even Heat coach Erik Spoelstra says they need to play better to have any chance of repeating last year's success.

"We need to get to a better level collectively," Spoelstra said. "That's what I'm hoping this frustration, pain, anger, whatever adjective you want to fill in there. Hopefully, that drives us to a better place as we move forward."

