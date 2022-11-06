Skip to main content

How Does Meyers Leonard’s Punishment for Antisemitism Compare to Kyrie Irving’s?

The former Heat center is still out of the league for remarks made in 2021.

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving was recently suspended for posting an Anti-semitic film on his social media. His suspension is set to be at least five games, and Irving will have to complete a series of actions before the Nets place him back in the lineup. Irving issued an apology on his Instagram and previously refusing to apologize.

“To all Jewish families and communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize,” Irving said. “I initially reacted out of emotion to being unjustly labeled Anti-Semitic, instead of focusing on the healing process of my Jewish brothers and sisters that were hurt from the hateful remarks made in the documentary.”

This issue has been polarizing to say the least. Many are either strictly condemning or supporting Irving. Some have even started to compare this ordeal to Meyers Leonard’s anti-semitic comments made in 2021. Leonard was caught saying a Jewish slur live while gaming on Twitch. He was immediately suspended and many believe that these remarks are why he is still out of the league today.

Some are calling Leonard’s punishment unfair in comparison to Irving’s.

Many point out the difference in prominence between the two. 620 Rip City Radio co-host Dwight Jaynes says that Irving’s talent as a player granted him a lighter punishment than Leonard.

“Meanwhile, Meyers Leonard is banished from the league for uttering one word that he didn't really understand how serious it was,” Jaynes said. “Standards are different for different players, same as the officiating.”


Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.

