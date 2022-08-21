Skip to main content

How Kobe Bryant Influenced Miami Heat Assistant Caron Butler To Write Children's Books

Butler says the late Bryant played a role in his latest book

Miami Heat assistant coach Caron Butler is set to release a new children's book this fall. 

The inspiration behind it? The late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. 

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Butler said Bryant offered advice before his death in 2020. Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, were killed in a helicopter crash. 

"He did like a little moment with me prior to him passing," Butler told the website. "We connected and we talked about the writing process and how it's so tough to be authentic and clear and real, but it's exactly what the kids need."

Butler and Bryant were teammates briefly with the Lakers in 2004-05 but remained close friends. Butler, who was drafted by the Heat, is now in his second year as an assistant with the organization. 

Butler's latest book, "Shot Clock" will be in stores Sept. 6. In 2015, he also wrote "Tuff Juice," booked based on his life. He said Bryant has always been an influence. 

"He always told me to 'Tell your truth, be brave and people gonna accept it or reject it, but be brave in that process,'" Butler said.

