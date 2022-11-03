How Miami Heat Twitter Reacted After Wednesday's Victory Against The Sacramento Kings

The Miami Heat defeated the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night by a score of 110-107. This game was headlined by the absence of superstar Jimmy Butler, who sat out due to a left hip strain. Without Butler in the lineup, someone on the Heat had to step up their game if they had any chance of winning.

Tyler Herro got the memo, finishing with 26 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks. Heat fans took to social media to heap praise on Herro.

Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry can boast their performances as well. Lowry was the team’s leading scorer most of the game, logging a season-high 22 points. Adebayo had a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Dewayne Dedmon and Gabe Vincent were solid off the bench as well.

However, this night was about Herro’s late-game heroics. He had 13 points in the fourth quarter, including the game-winning 3-pointer with less than two seconds left.

Some fans were calling for Max Strus to replace Herro in the starting lineup after their matchup on Tuesday against the Golden State Warriors. In response, Herro logged his most complete game of the season thus far that has many taking back their words.

Herro talked about wanting to elevate his status and get more opportunities to shine. These types of performances show he is up to the challenge of taking that next step.

The Heat return to action against the Indiana Pacers on Friday at 7 p.m.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.