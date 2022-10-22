How Miami Heat Twitter Reacted To Friday's Loss To The Boston Celtics

The Miami Heat dropped their second game of the season last night against the Boston Celtics.

Unlike the Eastern conference finals, there was no last-second comeback or questionable call to blame for the loss.

Kyle Lowry and Bam Adebayo stepped up their performances in comparison to the season opener but Caleb Martin’s night has reinforced concerns about his role as the starting power forward.

One of the biggest holes left in the roster during the offseason was when P.J. Tucker left for the Philadelphia 76ers. The Heat had no major offseason transactions, so that void in the lineup remained.

Obviously, the Heat certainly aren’t inclined to have a power forward in the lineup constantly. However, having too many guards will not give Miami enough size to counter opponents.

“It's only the 2nd game, but this team looks bad,” one fan said on Twitter. “Caleb is too small to play the 4. When Yurtseven returns, [Dewayne] Dedmon & [Haywood] Highsmith should not be in the rotation. Not playing your 6'11 rookie when you desperately need size is mind-boggling. Not a lot of hope right now.”

Martin has been a solid role player, but many believe that he is not ready to be the starter in Miami.

“[Erik] Spoelstra’s substitution patterns have killed us,” another fan said. “It’s obvious we need to get a 4 at the trade deadline. They abused Caleb and [Max] Strus on defense tonight.”

The Heat will look to bounce back against the Toronto Raptors tonight at 8.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.