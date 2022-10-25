How Miami Heat Twitter Reacted To Monday's Loss To The Toronto Raptors

The Miami Heat lost Monday against the Toronto Raptors and some fans went after head coach Erik Spoelstra for benching Jimmy Butler in the fourth quarter.

However, the focus of the criticism has been directed toward veteran center Dewayne Dedmon.

“Get rid of Dedmon immediately,” one fan said. “He doesn’t provide anything positive to this team anymore.”

Dedmon re-signing with the Heat drew immediate criticism from the fans. While Dedmon does provide the team with size, his foul issues and inability to score much is hard to overlook. He has been averaging three fouls per game despite playing less than 12 minutes a night. Offensively, he is averaging five points, 0.7 assists and two rebounds. His plus/minus is among the worst on the team.

“Over the past three games, Dewayne Dedmon is a -35 in 27 minutes,” another user wrote.

He has been the backup center due to Omer Yurtseven sitting out with injury. Yurtseven’s return could very likely knock Dedmon out of the rotation.

The Miami Heat play the Portland Trail Blazers Wednesday at 10 p.m.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.