How Miami Heat Twitter Reacted To Sunday’s Loss To The Cleveland Cavaliers

How Miami Heat’s Twitter Reacted to the Loss Against the Cleveland Cavaliers Sunday Night

The Heat took their biggest loss of the season against the Cavs.

The Miami Heat took a 113-87 loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers. This latest defeat drops the Heat to double-digits in losses this season, as they are now on a three-game losing streak.

Injuries affected Miami once again, as they were without Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro for another night.

Unlike last game, fans couldn’t brag about an admirable performance by Miami.

https://twitter.com/vipmalixi/status/1594516081690845184?s=46&t=9pFz8Jpez1FcW17e4h-K2w

https://twitter.com/yankees_heat_/status/1594504293025026049?s=46&t=9pFz8Jpez1FcW17e4h-K2w

The message has been clear all season: the fans want a trade. They believe the Heat need to acquire another star or power forward if they want to truly compete in the Eastern Conference.

“Another blowout loss tomorrow and Pat Riley will continue to do nothing,” one fan said.

Some are even starting to compare this year to the 2020-21 season. The Heat were coming off a Finals appearance but made very minimal moves in the off-season. They were swept in the first round by the Milwaukee Bucks.

“Anyone with decent basketball knowledge knew coming into this season with the same team without upgrades and Caleb Martin as your power forward was not going to go well,” another fan wrote. “Especially with most of the Eastern Conference improving. This is literally the 20-21 season part 2. We need trades.”

https://twitter.com/wadexflash/status/1594516292790538241?s=46&t=psL3q_GgGjm0MBzrCwTdNg

The Heat will play the Minnesota Timberwolves (8-8) tonight at 8:00 p.m. Like Miami, the Timberwolves have been underwhelming to start the year.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.