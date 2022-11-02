How Miami Heat Twitter Reacted To Tuesday's Victory Against The Golden State Warriors

After losing to the Golden State Warriors last week, the Miami Heat bounced back with Tuesday's victory.

Somefans who were critical of the team were singing its praises after the win.

“What a comeback win,” one fan said. “Jimmy Butler activated takeover mode at the end, Bam is the DPOY, Duncan and Strus are the best shooters in the world, Gabe is always fighting, and Lowry stepped up in the 4th. Good to get a W on Spo’s birthday. Time for a win streak.”

Duncan Robinson and Max Strus got some love from the fans. Robinson had 17 points on 63 percent from 3-point range while Strus scored a team-high 24 points.

The Heat bench players outscored Golden State 54-37. Miami’s depth and strong role performances were what helped them succeed last season.

However, some role players are tasked with bigger responsibilities this year. Tyler Herro and Caleb Martin are now starters. The questions about the power forward position have been in the air for a while, but now fans are starting to have some doubts about Herro as well. Some have started to call for Strus to crack the starting lineup.

The Heat will look to bounce back against the Sacramento Kings today at 7:30 p.m.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.



