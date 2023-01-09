How Miami Heat’s Twitter Reacted to the Loss Against the Brooklyn Nets Sunday Night

A valiant effort by the Miami Heat fell short against the Brooklyn Nets Sunday night.

The Heat nearly came up victorious but gave up the lead with less than five seconds left. A final shot by Jimmy Butler was denied, giving Brooklyn the 14th victory in their last 15 games.

It was Butler’s attempt at a game-winner that Heat fans were mainly discussing after the loss. Not the nature of the attempt itself but the contact Butler received. Fans were largely in agreement that Nets forward Royce O’Neal should have been called for a foul on Butler’s final shot.

“Adam Silver was there at the arena, so he saw it clear as day that Jimmy Butler should've been shooting free throws,” one user said.

It is rare to see the referees as the main topic of conversation after a loss but Miami fans felt they were fleeced by the no-call. Such a crucial basket in the waning seconds of the game could have changed the outcome.

The Heat have bigger issues to worry about now. Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo both sustained injuries Sunday night, which could spell trouble for Miami going forward. Herro and Adebayo are crucial to the team's success.

“Absolutely robbed by the refs,” user HeatCulture said. “Jimmy got fouled by Royce and we got no call. To make things worse Bam’s hand is bothering him and Herro went down hard in the last play. We have to start winning our home games consistently, this loss stings. Hopefully our guys are healthy.”

The Heat face the Oklahoma City Thunder Tuesday night.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.