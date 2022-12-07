How Miami Heat’s Twitter Reacted to the Loss Against the Detroit Pistons Tuesday Night

The Heat took one of their biggest losses of the season.

Miami Heat fans were heated after the team suffered a 116-96 loss to the Detroit Pistons.

Many were hoping to brush off the Grizzlies loss from Monday night.

The team ended up suffering a worse defeat instead. In a matter of days, fans went from praising the Heat to heavily criticizing them.

“I am a big [Spoelstra] supporter, but this team is lifeless,” one user said. “Between the constant injuries, depleted roster, and G-League guys like Gabe and Caleb being a part of the regular rotation over a guy like Jovic, Spo is losing this team.”

Miami was once again without superstar Jimmy Butler. Still, losing by 20 points to the second-worst team in the Eastern Conference isn’t a way to instill confidence in the fanbase. It only furthers the narrative that the Heat can’t perform without Butler. After praising the individual performances in the Celtics game, fans returned to pleading the front office for outside help.

Even Tyler Herro’s 34-point game was overlooked. Herro tied his highest scoring night of the season but hardly anyone paid any mind.

Miami is now outside the top 10 in the conference standings at 11-14. They will face the Los Angeles Clippers (14-11) Thursday at 7:30 p.m.



