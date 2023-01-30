How Miami Heat’s Twitter Reacted to the Sunday Loss Against the Charlotte Hornets

The Miami Heat defeated the Orlando Magic Friday night, avoiding the narrative of losing to teams they were supposed to beat.

They couldn’t avoid that fate on Sunday. Miami lost to the Charlotte Hornets, leaving many fans infuriated.

The Heat also continued their reputation of making games way too close.

“Spo absolutely cost us the game,” user HeatCulture said. “Up 13 in the 3rd and he puts out an entire undrafted lineup and the lead evaporates in an instant. One of Jimmy or Bam has to be on the court, this team doesn’t have the talent to play without them at the same time. Lowry is useless. Pathetic.”

The criticism for Kyle Lowry has become relentless from the fanbase, as most are unimpressed with his latest displays. He scored 11 points but once again had more personal fouls than field goals made. With the trade approaching, the calls are becoming less comical and more serious.

Tyler Herro and Jimmy Butler combined for 52 points but fans didn’t even acknowledge their performances. The loss was the main topic of conversation. The Hornets have the fourth-worst record in the league but were capable of defeating Miami on Sunday.

The Heat face the Cleveland Cavaliers Tuesday night.

