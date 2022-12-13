How Miami Heat’s Twitter Reacted to the Win Against the Indiana Pacers Monday

The Miami Heat’s 87-82 win against the Indiana Pacers displayed the need to stack victories by any means necessary.

Jimmy Butler emphasized the team’s need to improve defensively. The game brought defensive intensity of the past Heat teams, holding the Pacers to just 82 points.

Still, this low-scoring affair did not please the fanbase.

It felt like a game played in the 1980s but for all the wrong reasons. Although Butler and Bam Adebayo combined for 42 points, no one else scored in double digits. In addition, the Heat shot 26 percent from three-point range. Miami was No. 1 last season in shooting percentage beyond the arc but are No. 22 this year. Max Strus, one of their main 3-point shooters, has been lackluster the past few games after a promising start to the season. He is shooting 29 percent from the field this month.

The usual praise for Butler and Adebayo was overshadowed by criticism for the team as a whole. In fact, the two’s standout performances made fans scrutinize the others even more for failing to complement Butler and Adebayo.

“One of the ugliest wins I’ve seen but at this point of the season we’ll take anything wins we can get,” user HeatCulture said. “This is Jimmy and Bam’s team, Jimmy is the closer and Bam should always have the most shots. Everyone else needs to be better, especially Strus. Please make a win streak.”

The Heat face the Oklahoma City Thunder (11-15) Wednesday.



Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.