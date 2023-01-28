How Miami Heat’s Twitter Reacted to the Win Against the Orlando Magic Friday Night

The Miami Heat had a strong second half to defeat the Orlando Magic Friday night. The Heat ended the day with a 110-105 victory at home but fans wanted more.

Heat fans are used to seeing their team losing to an undermanned or below average squad. Better yet, they are used to the Heat blowing leads no matter the opponent. Miami hung onto victory against Orlando but their fans weren’t as pleased.

The demands for trades have nearly become a regular occasion. As far as Heat fans are concerned, their team is not a contender unless moves are made by the front office. Close victories like this do not meet the standard of the Heat fanbase.

“Jimmy and Bam saving this team like always,” user HeatCulture said. “Pat Riley get these two some help for the love of God.”

There was at least some love for Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo in the wave of criticism. The two combined for 49 points. Adebayo and Butler’s production led to the emergence of others in the fourth quarter. Gabe Vincent and Max Strus combined for 16 points in the final period, shooting 4-of-7 from 3-point range.

“Jimmy and Bam was an unplanned duo but I thank the universe for them everyday,” user Fire Pat Riley said. “Top 3 duo in Heat history.”

The Heat face the Charlotte Hornets (14-36) Sunday afternoon.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.