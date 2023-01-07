How Miami Heat’s Twitter Reacted to the Win Against the Phoenix Suns Friday Night

With Caleb Martin and Tyler Herro out of the lineup Friday night, someone else on the Miami Heat needed to have a star performance outside of Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.

It looks like Victor Oladipo got the memo. Oladipo had his best scoring performance of the season, logging 26 points against the Phoenix Suns.

Oladipo, Butler and Adebayo led the way for Miami’s scoring. Max Strus is finally finding his rhythm again as a 3-point shooter. After a streak of underwhelming performances, he has shot at least 40 percent from the field in five of the last seven games.

“Huge win to end the West road trip with a 3-2 record” user HeatCulture said. “Bam is an All-Star and deserves a spot. Dipo keeps getting better and better; easily his best game of the season. Strus hit two clutch 3s in the 4th to close it out. Need Dedmon and Highsmith gone. Need a win streak!”

Heat fans continued to call for center Dewayne Dedmon’s removal from the team. Dedmon had a two-point performance Friday night with little impact in his time off the bench.

Kyle Lowry continued to draw criticism from the fanbase as well. It was the fourth time in the last five games where Lowry had more personal fouls than field goals.

The Heat head back home to face the red-hot Brooklyn Nets Sunday night.



Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.