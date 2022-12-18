How Miami Heat’s Twitter Reacted to the Win Against the San Antonio Spurs Saturday Night

The Heat close out their road trip with a victory.

Last week, Miami Heat fans melted down after the Dec. 10 loss to the San Antonio Spurs. A week later, said fans celebrated a 111-101 redemption victory Saturday.

“These refs were awful but we managed to get our 4th straight win and finally get over .500 this season,” user HeatCulture said. “Good to see our top 3 scorers in Jimmy/Bam/Herro carrying the load. Dipo has been huge on the defensive end and Duncan finally showed up. Keep the momentum going.”

Victor Oladipo shined on the defensive end with five steals. After missing most of the early season, Oladipo is replicating the two-way form he had in Indiana.

“Thank you God for Victor Oladipo,” user Football Town Resident said. “Please keep this man healthy. Great person and great basketball player. Can’t hate on this man.”

Unlike most victories, there wasn’t a standout player against the Spurs. Instead, it was collective performances that gave Miami the win. Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro and Jimmy Butler each scored 20 points.

Duncan Robinson was also a factor, contributing 12 second-half points off the bench and making defensive plays in the fourth quarter. Heat fans demanding more from Robinson are starting to see him return to his play-making form.

Despite being on the road in Mexico City, the Heat fans in attendance made it feel like a home game for Miami.

The Heat return home to face the Chicago Bulls (11-17) Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.