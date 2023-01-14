How Much Has Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Closed Gap On Giannis Antetokounmpo?

Adebayo is already in one rare stat group with Antetokounmpo this season

There is still a gap between Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo and Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Antetokounmpo is an NBA champion, two-time MVP and one of the league's top five players. What Adebayo has done this season is moved himself closer to joining the league's elite players.

Adebayo and Antetokounmpo enter today's Heat vs. Bucks game among the only four players averaging at least 20 points, 10 rebounds and shooting 50 percent. The other two are Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers) and Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets).

That puts Adebayo in company with three players who have been in MVP consideration at some point this season. Antetokounmpo and Jokic, another two-time MVP, will remain in the discussion while Davis was there before being slowed by injury.

This marks the 16th time Antetokounmpo and Adebayo have faced each other.

Here's how they have fared:

Antetokounmpo: 21.1 points, 11.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists

Adebayo: 13.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, 4.7 assists

Antetokounmpo holds edge in wins with a 12-11 record, including 5-3 in the playoffs.

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

How Miami Heat Twitter reacted to Thursday's win against Bucks. CLICK HERE

Takeaways from the Heat's win against Bucks. CLICK HERE

Meyers Leonard gets a workout with the Lakers. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

If you wanna bet on any games at @PrizePicks or PrizePicks.com, use our link and code. They will match your first bet for up to $100. Here's the code: PR-R1YOFY6

Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.



TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com