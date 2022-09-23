How Shaquille O'Neal Once Paid For 15 Friends To Get Their Master's Degree

During his legendary career, Shaquille O’Neal made a name for himself on the court as a dominant bully.

But those close to him would vouch he is a genuine person at heart. In a recent interview on the “Be Better Off Show”, O’Neal discussed how people overlook his ability to be a businessman.

"I noticed that every time I go to a business meeting, the guys we're doing deals with will be like, 'Hello Shaq, how are you doing?," O'Neal said. "And then they would turn away and look at my lawyers, accountants, and all those guys. So I said, `Oh, you guys don't think I'm in charge? You guys don't think I understand the lingo?

The experience led O'Neal to getting a Master's degree from the University of Phoenix. He also paid for 15 friends to attend classes with him.

"So I went and got my Master's from the University of Phoenix," O'Neal said. "The University of Phoenix is an online program mostly, but I went to the head officials and said, 'I don't wanna do it online, I want somebody to teach me in a class', and then they came back and said, 'Unfortunately, we can't set up a classroom for one guy. You need 15 people.' So I paid for 15 of my friends to get their masters."'

O'Neal is a proven businessman. He is sharing ownership in companies such as Krispy Kreme Donuts, Five Guys, Papa John’s and 24-Hour Fitness. He also invested in other companies, including General Electric, Apple, and PepsiCo.

