How The Media Reacted To LeBron James Questioning Their Jobs Amid Jerry Jones Photo

LeBron James has never shied from speaking on social justice issues. His latest words were toward Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

An 1957 photo of Jones at North Little Rock High School has surfaced on the Internet. The photo displayed white students preventing Black students from entering the school.

No one asked James for his perspective on this issue but pressed him about Kyrie Irving promoting an anti-Jewish film.

“I was wondering why I haven't gotten a question from you guys about the Jerry Jones photo," James said in his postgame interview. “When the Kyrie thing was going on, you guys were quick to ask us questions about that.”

James, who won championships with the Miami Heat in 2012 and 2013, says the difference in treatment between Irving and Jones is a double standard.

“When [black people] do something wrong, it’s on every single news coverage,” James said. “But it seems like the Jerry Jones situation has just been buried. Kinda like, ‘Oh it happened, let’s just move on.’”

James was a Cowboys fan until he learned the team prohibited the players from kneeling during the National Anthem.

Here are some reactions to James’ comments from media pundits and sports analysts:

Clay Travis (Outkick) - “Hey Lebron, since you want the media to ask you more questions about non-basketball issues. I have two for you: 1. Do you support basic human rights in China? 2. Do you believe Nike should make your shoes with slave labor overseas or pay a living wage in America?”

Shannon Sharpe (Undisputed) - “Wow! LeBron just asked the media why haven’t they asked him about the Jerry Jones photo like they asked him about Kyrie comments. This is about to really take off. Man, I wish we were doing Undisputed tomorrow.”

Marc Lamont Hill - “Salute to LeBron James for raising this question.”

Jemele Hill (The Atlantic) - “For all those who are saying it doesn’t make sense for the media to ask LeBron about this, keep in mind he grew up as a Cowboys fan and recently said he no longer supports the Cowboys because of Jerry Jones’ response to Colin Kaepernick’s protest. LeBron is spot on.”

