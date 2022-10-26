Skip to main content

How To Watch Miami Heat At Portland Trail Blazers, Betting Line, Etc

The Heat play at the Trail Blazers Wednesday at Moda Center

 Game time: 7 p.m., ET

Where: Moda Center

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat -1 

VITALS: The Heat and Trail Blazers meet for the first of two matchups this regular season. Last season, Miami swept the series, 2-0, and has now won three-straight Portland. With a win, the HEAT will tie their longest winning streak in Portland at three consecutive games, a feat they have done three separate times, the last being from 12/1/09 – 3/1/12. The HEAT are 26-41 all-time versus the Trail Blazers during the regular season, including 12-21 in home games and 14-20 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Tyler Herro

G Kyle Lowry

C Bam Adebayo

F Caleb Martin

F Jimmy Butler

TRAIL BLAZERS

F Josh Hart

F Jerami Grant

C Jusuf Nurkic

G Anfernee Simmons

G Damian Lillard

QUOTABLE

Jimmy Butler on the road trip:"We got to start winning. I think we got to do all the little things right. I'm talking about rebounding and getting back [on defense], sharing the rock, stuff we already know. It ain't too much really to say. We definitely got to take care of homecourt and we haven't been doing that. Now it's time to do the hard thing, go win on the road."

