Game time: 7 p.m., ET

Where: Moda Center

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat -1

VITALS: The Heat and Trail Blazers meet for the first of two matchups this regular season. Last season, Miami swept the series, 2-0, and has now won three-straight Portland. With a win, the HEAT will tie their longest winning streak in Portland at three consecutive games, a feat they have done three separate times, the last being from 12/1/09 – 3/1/12. The HEAT are 26-41 all-time versus the Trail Blazers during the regular season, including 12-21 in home games and 14-20 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Tyler Herro

G Kyle Lowry

C Bam Adebayo

F Caleb Martin

F Jimmy Butler

TRAIL BLAZERS

F Josh Hart

F Jerami Grant

C Jusuf Nurkic

G Anfernee Simmons

G Damian Lillard

QUOTABLE

Jimmy Butler on the road trip:"We got to start winning. I think we got to do all the little things right. I'm talking about rebounding and getting back [on defense], sharing the rock, stuff we already know. It ain't too much really to say. We definitely got to take care of homecourt and we haven't been doing that. Now it's time to do the hard thing, go win on the road."

MORE RELATED HEAT STORIES

Erik Spoelstra explains the reason for starting Tyler Herro. CLICK HERE

What Erik Spoelstra likes about Caleb Martin as a starter. CLICK HERE

Heat sign Dru Smith to two-way contract. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com