Skip to main content

How To Watch Miami Heat vs. Toronto Raptors, Betting Line, Etc

The Heat play host to the Raptors Saturday at FTX Arena

Game time: 7:30 p.m., ET

Where: FTX Arena

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat -3

VITALS: : The Heat and Raptors meet for the first of four matchups this regular season. It also marks as the first of two consecutive games against Toronto, with their next matchup on Monday. Last season, the teams split the series, 2-2. The Heat are 58-38 all-time versus the Raptors during the regular season, including 34-16 in home games and 24-22 in road games. ... For the Heat, Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are out. For the Raptors, Otto Porter Jr. (hamstring) is out. 

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Tyler Herro

G Kyle Lowry

C Bam Adebayo

F Caleb Martin

F Jimmy Butler

RAPTORS 

F O.G. Anunoby

F Scottie Barnes

Scroll to Continue

Read More

C Pascal Siakam

G Gary Trent Jr

G Fred VanVleet

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Friday's loss to the Boston Celtics:“We weren't able to get over the hump and get the job done, but we just have to stay the course," Spoelstra said. “There was definite improvement from Game 1 to Game 2."

MORE RELATED HEAT STORIES

Erik Spoelstra explains the reason for starting Tyler Herro. CLICK HERE

What Erik Spoelstra likes about Caleb Martin as a starter. CLICK HERE

Heat sign Dru Smith to two-way contract. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

In This Article (2)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Toronto Raptors
Toronto Raptors

USATSI_19272483_168389536_lowres
News

How Miami Heat Twitter Reacted To Friday's Loss To The Boston Celtics

By Jayden Armant
USATSI_19273217_168389536_lowres
News

Takeaways From The Miami Heat's Loss To The Boston Celtics

By Cory Nelson
USATSI_17983877_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem Expresses Support For Brittney Griner

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_17634345_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Appreciative Of Rapper Rick Ross' Player Intros

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_19262394_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo On Facing The Boston Celtics After Losing Them Last Year: `We Got Sent Home'

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_15355458_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat, Other NBA Players Pay Their Respects To NBA Referee Tony Brown

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_19261953_168389536_lowres
News

Can The Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Win The League MVP Award?

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_19182555_168389536_lowres
News

Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart On Facing The Miami Heat Tonight: "We're Expecting A Very Pissed Off Miami team"

By Shandel Richardson