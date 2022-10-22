How To Watch Miami Heat vs. Toronto Raptors, Betting Line, Etc
Game time: 7:30 p.m., ET
Where: FTX Arena
TV: Bally Sports Sun
Betting line: Heat -3
VITALS: : The Heat and Raptors meet for the first of four matchups this regular season. It also marks as the first of two consecutive games against Toronto, with their next matchup on Monday. Last season, the teams split the series, 2-2. The Heat are 58-38 all-time versus the Raptors during the regular season, including 34-16 in home games and 24-22 in road games. ... For the Heat, Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are out. For the Raptors, Otto Porter Jr. (hamstring) is out.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Tyler Herro
G Kyle Lowry
C Bam Adebayo
F Caleb Martin
F Jimmy Butler
RAPTORS
F O.G. Anunoby
F Scottie Barnes
Read More
C Pascal Siakam
G Gary Trent Jr
G Fred VanVleet
QUOTABLE
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Friday's loss to the Boston Celtics:“We weren't able to get over the hump and get the job done, but we just have to stay the course," Spoelstra said. “There was definite improvement from Game 1 to Game 2."
MORE RELATED HEAT STORIES
Erik Spoelstra explains the reason for starting Tyler Herro. CLICK HERE
What Erik Spoelstra likes about Caleb Martin as a starter. CLICK HERE
Heat sign Dru Smith to two-way contract. CLICK HERE
For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE
TWITTER: @ShandelRich
Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here
Subscribe to our YouTube channel here
For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com