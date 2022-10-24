Skip to main content

How To Watch Miami Heat vs. Toronto Raptors, Betting Line, Etc

The Heat play host to the Raptors Monday at FTX Arena

  Game time: 7:30 p.m., ET

Where: FTX Arena

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat -3.5

VITALS: The Heat and Raptors meet for the second of four matchups this regular season. It will also mark as the second consecutive game against Toronto, with their last matchup played on Saturday in a, 112-109, HEAT win. Last season, the teams split the series, 2-2. The HEAT are 59- 38 all-time versus the Raptors during the regular season, including 35-16 in home games and 24-22 in road games. ... For the Heat, Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are out. For the Raptors, Otto Porter Jr. (hamstring) is out.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Tyler Herro

G Kyle Lowry

C Bam Adebayo

F Duncan Robinson

F Jimmy Butler

RAPTORS

F O.G. Anunoby

F Scottie Barnes

C Pascal Siakam

G Gary Trent Jr

G Fred VanVleet

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Friday's loss to the Boston Celtics:“We weren't able to get over the hump and get the job done, but we just have to stay the course," Spoelstra said. “There was definite improvement from Game 1 to Game 2."

