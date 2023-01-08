How To Watch The Brooklyn Nets Against Miami Heat, Injury Report, Lineups, Betting Lines Etc
Game time: 6 p.m., ET
Where: Miami
TV: Bally Sports Sun
Betting line: Heat +3.5
VITALS: The Miami Heat and Nets meet for the first of three matchups this regular season. Last season, Miami won the series, 3-1, and has currently won four of the last five overall against Brooklyn. The Heat are 78-55 all-time versus the Nets during the regular season, including 42-23 in home games and 36-32 in road games. ... For the Heat, Nikola Jovic (back), Omer Yurtseven (ankle) and Dewayne Dedmon (foot) are out, Udonis Haslem (Achilles) and Caleb Martin (quad) and Duncan Robinson (hamstring) are questionable, Jimmy Butler (knee) and Gabe Vincent (knee) are probable.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Max Strus
G Kyle Lowry
C Bam Adebayo
F Jimmy Butler
F Haywood Highsmith
NETS
F Kevin Durant
F Royce O'Neale
C Nic Claxton
G Kyrie Irving
G Ben Simmons
QUOTABLE
Heat guard Kyle Lowry on the team's inconsistency: "Concentration, I guess maybe is one thing. We've got to stay locked into what we're doing and understanding every situation we've got to take advantage of it ... We just can't have the lack of concentration games and not playing up to the level that we know how to play to."
MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES
Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo struggling with fan All-Star vote. CLICK HERE
Is Zach LaVine in the mix for the Heat? CLICK HERE
Heat unable to build momentum. CLICK HERE
For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE
If you wanna bet on any games at @PrizePicks or PrizePicks.com, use our link and code. They will match your first bet for up to $100. Here's the code: PR-R1YOFY6
Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.
TWITTER: @ShandelRich
Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here
Subscribe to our YouTube channel here
For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com