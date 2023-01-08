How To Watch The Brooklyn Nets Against Miami Heat, Injury Report, Lineups, Betting Lines Etc

Game time: 6 p.m., ET

Where: Miami

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat +3.5

VITALS: The Miami Heat and Nets meet for the first of three matchups this regular season. Last season, Miami won the series, 3-1, and has currently won four of the last five overall against Brooklyn. The Heat are 78-55 all-time versus the Nets during the regular season, including 42-23 in home games and 36-32 in road games. ... For the Heat, Nikola Jovic (back), Omer Yurtseven (ankle) and Dewayne Dedmon (foot) are out, Udonis Haslem (Achilles) and Caleb Martin (quad) and Duncan Robinson (hamstring) are questionable, Jimmy Butler (knee) and Gabe Vincent (knee) are probable.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Max Strus

G Kyle Lowry

C Bam Adebayo

F Jimmy Butler

F Haywood Highsmith

NETS

F Kevin Durant

F Royce O'Neale

C Nic Claxton

G Kyrie Irving

G Ben Simmons

QUOTABLE

Heat guard Kyle Lowry on the team's inconsistency: "Concentration, I guess maybe is one thing. We've got to stay locked into what we're doing and understanding every situation we've got to take advantage of it ... We just can't have the lack of concentration games and not playing up to the level that we know how to play to."

