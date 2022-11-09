Skip to main content

How To Watch The Charlotte Hornets At Miami Heat Thursday, Injury Updates, Betting Odds, Etc

The 4-7 Heat play host to the 3-8 Hornets Thursday at FTX Arena

Game time: 7:30 p.m., ET

Where: FTX Arena

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat N/A yet 

VITALS: The Heat and Hornets meet for the first of four matchups this regular season and the first of two consecutive as the teams face off again on Saturday. Last season, Miami swept the series, 4-0, and has won five straight against Charlotte. Additionally, Miami scored 144 points against the Hornets in their last matchup, marking as the second-most points in team history. The Heat are 71-46 all-time versus Charlotte during the regular season, including 41-18 in home games and 30-28 in road games.For the Heat, Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are out and Tyler Herro (ankle) is questionable. For the Hornets, LaMelo Ball (ankle) and Gordon Hayward (shoulder) are out and Cody Martin (quard) is doubtful.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Max Strus

G Kyle Lowry

C Bam Adebayo

F Caleb Martin

F Jimmy Butler

USATSI_19383313_168389536_lowres
USATSI_19383310_168389536_lowres
USATSI_19383301_168389536_lowres
USATSI_19348454_168389536_lowres
USATSI_19324772_168389536_lowres

HORNETS

F Kelly Oubre 

F P.J. Washington 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

C Mason Plumlee 

G Dennis Smith Jr 

G Terry Rozier 

QUOTABLE

Heat guard Kyle Lowry on the state of the team: “We’re 11 games into an 82-game season,” point guard Kyle Lowry said. “So we just got to kind of chip away at it and take it game by game, one by one, and get to .500 first. And then you just kind of build from there. But we can’t even think about .500. We just got to think about getting the next game.”

MORE HEAT RELATED ARTICLES

How Miami Heat Twitter reacted to Blazers loss. CLICK HERE

Heat still lacking production at power forward. CLICK HERE

Could the Heat land Kevin Durant? CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

In This Article (2)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte Hornets

USATSI_19382520_168389536_lowres
News

Brooklyn Nets Change Their Mind, Hire Jacque Vaughn Instead Ime Udoka

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_9116888_168389536_lowres
News

Dwyane Wade Explains How His Friendship With Kobe Bryant Developed During 2008 Olympics

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_19383310_168389536_lowres
News

Would Trading Kyle Lowry To The Charlotte Hornets Benefit Miami Heat?

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_8567136_168389536_lowres
News

Joakim Noah Recounts How He Tried To Recruit Miami Heat's Big Three To Chicago In 2010

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_19375732_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Dolphins Have Significantly Greater Record than Miami Heat for the First Time Since 2008

By Jayden Armant
USATSI_19383310_168389536_lowres
News

Where The Miami Heat Rank In This Week's NBA Power Rankings

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_7941180_168389536_lowres
News

The Golden State Warriors Made A Pitch To Sign LeBron James in 2014

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_19383313_168389536_lowres
News

Takeaways From The Miami Heat's Loss Against The Portland Trail Blazers

By Cory Nelson