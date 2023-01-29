How To Watch The Miami Heat Against Charlotte Hornets, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines Etc

The Heat start a four-game road trip Sunday against the Charlotte Hornets

Game time: 1 p.m., ET

Where: Spectrum Center

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: +6.5

VITALS: The Miami Heat and Charlotte Hornets meet for the third of four matchups this regular season. So far this season, Miami has won both previous games and has currently won seven-straight overall against the Hornets. Last season, Miami sept the series, 4-0. The Heat are 73-46 all-time versus Charlotte during the regular season, including 43-18 in home games and 30-28 in road games. For the Heat, Jamal Cain (G League), Nikola Jovic (back), Duncan Robinson (finger) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are out. For the Hornets, Kai Jones (G League), Theo Maledon (G League), Cody Martin (knee) and Kelly Oubre (hand) are out and Dennis Smith Jr., (illness) is probable

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Tyler Herro

G Kyle Lowry

C Bam Adebayo

F Jimmy Butler

F Caleb Martin

HORNETS

F Franz Wagner

F Paolo Banchero

C Wendell Carter Jr

G Gary Harris

G Markell Fultz

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Bam Adebayo: That's not really my nature to go out and campaign. I just think he's an All-Star."

