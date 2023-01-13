How To Watch The Miami Heat Against Milwaukee Bucks Saturday, Lineups, Betting Line, Injury Report Etc
Game time: 1 p.m., ET
Where: Miami
TV: Bally Sports Sun
Betting line: N/A
VITALS: The Miami Heat and Bucks meet for the second of four matchups this regular season and for the second of two consecutive after Miami recently recorded a, 108-102, win on Thursday. Last season the teams split the series, 2-2, with each team winning both on their home court as the Heat has currently won four-straight against Milwaukee in Miami, including 10 of the last 13 overall on the HEAT’s home floor. The Heat are 74-49 all-time versus the Bucks during the regular season, including 40-21 in home games and 34-28 in road games. ... For the Heat, Nikola Jovic (back), Kyle Lowry (knee), Caleb Martin (quad), Duncan Robinson (finger) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are out, Bam Adebayo (wrist) is probable, Dewayne Dedmon (foot) and Gabe Vincent (knee) are probable. For the Bucks, Serge Ibaka (personal reasons) and Khris Middleton (knee) are out.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Max Strus
G Gabe Vincent
C Bam Adebayo
F Jimmy Butler
F Haywood Highsmith
BUCKS
F Pat Connaughton
F Giannis Antetokounmpo
C Brook Lopez
G Jrue Holiday
G Grayson Allen
QUOTABLE
Gabe Vincent on Bam Adebayo's importance: “I think a lot of that goes toward having our center back. He makes the game easy on both sides of the floor for a lot of us."
