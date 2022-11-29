How To Watch The Miami Heat At Boston Celtics, Injury Report, Betting Lines, Etc
Game time: 7:30 p.m., ET
Where: TD Garden
TV: Bally Sports Sun
VITALS: The Heat and Celtics meet for the second of four matchups this regular season. Earlier this season, Boston recorded a 111-104 win in Miami. Last season, the Celtics won the series 2-1 after Miami won it the previous year. The Heat are 51-79 all-time versus Boston during the regular season, including 29-38 in home games and 22-41 in road games. For the Heat, Duncan Robinson (ankle) and Jimmy Butler (ankle) are questionable.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Tyler Herro
G Kyle Lowry
C Bam Adebayo
F Caleb Martin
F Max Strus
CELTICS
F Jaylen Brown
F Jayson Tatum
C Al Horford
G Marcus Smart
G Derrick White
QUOTABLE
Heat center Bam Adebayo on having back-to-back 30-point games:"I'm in a flow. Coach [Erik Spoelstra] is playing through me. He's letting me get to my spots. That's what I've been working on this summer, just getting in my spots and just being efficient."
