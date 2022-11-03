How To Watch The Miami Heat At Indiana Pacers Friday, Betting Odds, Etc

Game time: 7:30 p.m., ET

Where: FTX Arena

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: N/a

VITALS: The Heat and Pacers meet for the first of four matchups this regular season. Last season, Miami won the series 2-1. The Heat are 53-70 all-time versus Indiana during the regular season, including 40-22 in home games and 13-48 in road games.. ... For the Heat, Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are out.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Tyler Herro

G Kyle Lowry

C Bam Adebayo

F Caleb Martin

F Jimmy Butler

PACERS

F Tyrese Haliburton

F Chris Duarte

C Myles Turner

G Buddy Hield

G Jalen Smith

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Tyler Herro's winning shot against the Sacramento Kings Wednesday night: “That was a big-time shot. “The only criticism I had was he left a couple seconds on the clock.”

