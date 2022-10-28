How To Watch The Miami Heat At Sacramento Kings, Betting Lines, Etc
Game time: 3 p.m., ET
Where: Golden 1 Center
TV: Bally Sports Sun
Betting line: TBD
VITALS: The Heat and Kings meet for the first of two matchups this regular season. Last season, the teams split the series, 1-1, with each squad winning on their homecourt. Miami swept the series the season prior and has currently won three of the last four overall. The Heat are 44-23 all-time versus Sacramento during the regular season, including 29-5 in home games and 15-18 in road games ... For the Heat, Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are out.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Tyler Herro
G Kyle Lowry
C Bam Adebayo
F Caleb Martin
F Jimmy Butler
KINGS
F Harrison Barnes
F KZ Okpala
C Damantas Sabonis
G Kevin Huerter
G De'Aaron Fox
QUOTABLE
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler on Bam Adebayo's aggression: "I always want Bam to be like that," Butler said. "We want everybody to be like that. But along with him playing that way, I want him to play that way in wins, not in losses and I want him to stay aggressive. I just think we've got to be better as a team with him being aggressive."
