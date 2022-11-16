How To Watch The Miami Heat At Toronto Raptors, Injury Report, Betting Line, Etc
Game time: 7:30 p.m., ET
Where: Scotiabank Arena
TV: Bally Sports Sun
Betting line: Heat -1.5
VITALS: The Heat and Raptors meet for the third of four matchups this regular season. So far this season, the teams have split the first two meetings, 1-1, with both in Miami. Last season, the teams split the series, 2-2. The Heat are 59-39 all-time versus the Raptors during the regular season, including 35-17 in home games and 24-22 in road games ... For the Heat, Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are out and Tyler Herro (ankle) and Dewayne Dedmon (foot) are questionable.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Max Strus
G Kyle Lowry
C Bam Adebayo
F Caleb Martin
F Jimmy Butler
RAPTORS
F Thaddeus Young
Read More
F Otto Porter Jr
C Christian Koloko
G O.G. Anunoby
G Scottie Barnes
QUOTABLE
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Bam Adebayo: "He’s just such a key player. He’s such a winner. He’s an absolute winner. He can morph into so many different roles for us where he makes it look so much easier to the average fan – everybody just wants him to score 40.”
