How To Watch The Miami Heat At Utah Jazz Saturday, Betting Line, Lineups, Injury Report Etc

The Heat play the Jazz on the second night of a back-to-back

Game time: 9 p.m., ET

Where: Vivint Arena

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat +3.5

VITALS: The Miami Heat and and Jazz meet for the first of two matchups this regular season. Last season, Miami swept the series, 2-0, and has currently won three-straight against Utah. The Heat are 25-42 all-time versus the Jazz during the regular season, including 13-20 in home games and 12-22 in road games. For the Heat, Omer Yurtseven (ankle) and Dewayne Dedmon (foot) are out, Udonis Haslem (Achilles) and Caleb Martin (ankle) are questionable, Jimmy Butler (knee), Nikola Jovic (back) and Gabe Vincent (knee) are probable.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Tyler Herro

G Kyle Lowry

C Bam Adebayo

F Jimmy Butler

F Caleb Martin

JAZZ

F Lauri Markkanen

F Kelly Olynyk

C Jarred Vanderbilt

G Jordan Clarkson

G Mike Conley

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Friday's loss to Denver Nuggets: “We pride ourselves in being able to win games with defensive stops going down the stretch. I can’t recall a stop in the last three or four minutes. It seems like they were scoring or being fouled on each one of those possessions.”

