How To Watch The Miami Heat Monday Against Indiana Pacers, Injury Report, Betting Lines, Etc

The Heat play at the Pacers Monday in Indianapolis

Game time: 7 p.m., ET

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: N/A

VITALS: The Heat and Pacers meet for the second of four matchups this regular season. Earlier this season, Indiana recorded a two-point, 101-99, win on 11/4. Last season, Miami won the series 2-1. The Heat are 53-71 all-time versus Indiana during the regular season, including 40-22 in home games and 13-49 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Tyler Herro

G Kyle Lowry

C Bam Adebayo

F Caleb Martin

F Jimmy Butler

PACERS

F Buddy Hield

F Jalen Smith

C Myles Turner

G Andrew Nembhard

G Tyrese Haliburton

QUOTABLE

Jimmy Butler on the Heat's inconsistency: "That's the league for you. This game as a whole will for sure humble you and I think that's where we're at. We think we're really good, which we are. But I think we got to go out and prove it more, be together every single possession on both sides of the floor and start figuring this thing out and get some dubs. I'm tired of answering these same questions, being up here honestly."

