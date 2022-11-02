How To Watch The Sacramento Kings At Miami Heat Game, Betting Odds, Etc

Game time: 7:30 p.m., ET

Where: FTX Arena

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat -6.5

VITALS: The Heat and Kings meet for the second and final time this regular season. This matchup marks as the quickest the teams will complete the series in their history, beating the previous earliest date of December 9, 2001. Last season, the teams split the series, 1-1, with each squad winning on their homecourt. The Heat are 44-24 all-time versus Sacramento during the regular season, including 29-5 in home games and 15-19 in road games. ... For the Heat, Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are out. For the Kings, De'Aaron Fox (ankle) Donte DiVincenzo (strained left hamstring) and Andre Iguodala (left hip injury management) are out.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Tyler Herro

G Kyle Lowry

C Bam Adebayo

F Caleb Martin

F Jimmy Butler

KINGS

F Harrison Barnes

F Keenan Murray

C Domantas Sabonis

G Kevin Huerter

G Davion Mitchell

QUOTABLE

Heat forward Jimmy Butler on defeating the Golden State Warriors: “It’s always good to win, but we still had some mishaps on the defensive end. But I still think we’ve got a long way to go. But this is a start.”

