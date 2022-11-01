Ime Udoka Impacts The Miami Heat, Eastern Conference For A Second Time This Season

Udokea is reportedly set to become the coach of the Brooklyn Nets

Former Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka had a huge impact on the Eastern Conference at the beginning of the season.

A month later, he is still affecting the league.

On Tuesday, Udoka was reportedly set to become the next coach of the Brooklyn Nets. He began the year with the Celtics before he was suspended the season because of an inappropriate relationship with a team employee.

He is expected to replace Steve Nash in Brooklyn. Nash was fired Tuesday morning after the Nets' started the season 2-5 despite fielding a team that features Kevin Durant, Ben Simmons and Kyrie Irving.

"We want to thank Steve for everything he brought to our franchise over the past two-plus seasons," Nets general manager Sean Marks said in a statement. "Since becoming head coach, Steve was faced with a number of unprecedented challenges, and we are sincerely grateful for his leadership, patience and humility throughout his tenure. Personally, this was an immensely difficult decision; however, after much deliberation and evaluation of how the season has begun, we agreed that a change is necessary at this time."

This affects the Heat because the Celtics and Nets were both teams that were supposed to contend in the East. While the Nets have struggled, the Celtics (4-2) are third in the conference standings behind the Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers. With new coaches on both teams, it could impact how the rest of the season plays out.

