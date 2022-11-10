Internet Takes Aim At LeBron James' False Claim In Tribute To Murdered Rapper Takeoff

LeBron James recently paid tribute to the late rapper Takeoff, who was shot and killed Nov. 1 in Houston allegedly over a dice game.

“If you know me then you know how much I love Takeoff,” James tweeted. “Still doesn’t feel real to me! Rest in Paradise Rocket Man!!”

In the postgame interview, James said he was a fan of Takeoff and the Migos since he was with the Miami Heat in 2010.

His comments are now catching some heat after users accused him of spreading misinformation. The Migos didn’t release their first mixtape until 2011, a full year after James claimed to have first heard them.

Social media is now bringing up old videos and pictures of James bluffing or trying to put on an image.

Regardless, James just wanted to pay tribute to a rapper who inspired a new genre of music. Still, the Internet felt the need to call him out mostly because of his popularity and there is a portion of NBA fans who are searching for any way possible to poke fun at him.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.