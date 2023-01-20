Is Serge Ibaka An Option For Miami Heat Now That Milwaukee Bucks Have Agreed To Trade Him?

The Bucks and Ibaka have mutually agreed to part ways before the trade deadline

The Miami Heat have struggled at times at the power forward position throughout the season.

While Caleb Martin has played solid, he is more suited for the small forward role. The Heat have explored options, including John Collins and Jae Crowder, but another name could enter the mix.

On Friday, it was reported the Milwaukee Bucks and forward Serge Ibaka are planning on parting ways before the trade deadline. Ibaka has fallen out of the rotation and is averaging a career-low 4.1 points. He a one-year, $2.9 million deal

It makes sense for the Heat because Ibaka is a serviceable player. He has averaged 12 points and 7.1 rebounds throughout his 14-year career. Even at 33, Ibaka could give the Heat a lift as a starter or backup. It would give center Bam Adebayo another rebounder and also allow Martin to play more at small forward.

