Is There a New Big Three In Miami That Rivals LeBron James, Chris Bosh And Dwyane Wade?

When mentioning the nickname "The Big Three" in South Florida, it's usually a reference to the Miami Heat trio of Chris Bosh, LeBron James and Dwyane Wade that dominated the NBA from 2010-14.

Apparently, there is a new local version from a different sport.

The Miami Dolphins trio of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and wide receivers Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill are making their mark as the NFL's "Big Three."

They are the talk of the league after last week's 42-38 win against the Baltimore Ravens.

Waddle and Hill combined for 22 catches for 361 yards and four touchdowns. Tagovailoa threw for 469 yards and six touchdowns.

That led to the NFL's Instagram page posting a photo of the group above the caption, “Big 3 in Miami.”

The Dolphins can only hope they achieve similar success as the Heat's "Big Three. Wade, James and Bosh led the Heat to four straight NBA Finals appearances, winning championships in 2012 and 2013.

It's too early to tell if the Dolphins will emulate the Heat. At 2-0, they will face a true test Sunday against the contending Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium. It could prove if the Hill, Waddle and Tagovailoa are truly ready to become a "Big Three."

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.